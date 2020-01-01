Special Giramondo offer on recent titles

Because of the COVID crisis some of our recent titles have tended to go unnoticed. For this reason, we would like to offer you two special packages, one devoted to our literary translations, the other to our new poetry titles. These offers will be available until midnight on 30 September.

The first package includes three novellas translated from Spanish, two of which are in our Southern Latitudes series and the third by a novelist from the Spanish island of Mallorca. They are Imminence by Mariana Dimópulos, Nancy by Bruno Lloret, and Napoleon’s Beekeeper by José Luis de Juan. The translators are Alice Whitmore, Ellen Jones and Elizabeth Bryer. Normally valued at $75, this translation bundle is offered at $50 (postage is free within Australia).