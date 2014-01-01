Nicholas Jose and Benjamin Madden

Nicholas Jose was Cultural Counsellor at the Australian Embassy in Beijing from 1987 to 1990, at a vital moment in China’s history, and has played an important role in artistic relations between the two countries since then. He is the author of seven highly regarded novels, as well as short story collections and works of non-fiction. He was general editor of the Macquarie PEN Anthology of Australian Literature and is Professor of Creative Writing at Adelaide University.

Benjamin Madden was born in Adelaide and took his PhD at the University of York in 2014. In 2015 and 2016 he taught literature at the Beijing Foreign Studies University, and he now teaches in the Department of English and Creative Writing at the University of Adelaide.