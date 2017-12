Louis Nowra

Although Louis Nowra is primarily known as a great Australian dramatist, and a screenwriter of international repute, he is also one of our most provocative essayists, tackling taboo subjects and burrowing deep into the eccentric corners of human behaviour, with the same black comic sense, and fascination with the weird and the monstrous, that we associate with such theatre classics as Inside the Island, The Golden Age, Cosi and Radiance.