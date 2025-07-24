Launch speeches: Nadia Rhook, Alison Wong and Grace Yee on Joss: A History

Nadia Rhook

Thank you Grace, for the deep honour of helping to launch Joss: A History. It’s such a joy to celebrate this richly researched and dazzlingly significant collection.

I’d like to acknowledge that we are now in a place of 50,000 years of storytelling. I express my deep gratitude to speak as a guest on the unceded Country cared for Wurundjeri Woi Worrung and Bunurung people, and pay my respects to Elders, past and present.

Joss draws on extensive archives, oral histories, memorials and life experiences to weave stories of family and of ancestral kin. In part, it honours the estimated 60,000 Cantonese people who migrated to Australia during the mid to late 19th century; people whose lives became enmeshed in the daily fabric of settler colonial urban and rural landscapes. It also honours the connected history of Cantonese settlers in Aotearoa, as Alison will speak about shortly.

The writing and knowledge shared in Joss is beautifully alive to place, offering a history in close conversation with the landscapes in which Chinese Australian diasporic history is shown to be embedded.

‘let’s languish on little bourke street: the longest continuous / chinese settlement in the western world’ (p.37), writes Grace in the poem ‘with two black dates for sweetness’.

Race, so historians Tracey Banivanua Mar and Penny Edmonds have written, seeks to take up ‘a permanent address’ in settler colonial landscapes. In Joss, seemingly prosaic mappings between people and places – including those of this very street, in the heart of so-called Chinatown – are overwritten. These poems shake up racist cartographies revealed to persist through what Grace has described as the ‘stubborn endurance of Orientalist stereotypes’. The poet reflexively undertakes the labour of re-imagining the past.

‘I am learning to / prioritise my heritage in this shiny-buckled civilisation, / where yellow-perilled white men brass the city’s walls.’

While Joss is powerfully located in place, it takes us far. From Sydney to Bendigo, Beechworth, Omeo, Daylesford and Dimboola. In creating a new map for diasporic history, these poems felt like a call to emplace our own memories in conversation with the past. I currently live on Wadawurrung Country, around 11 kilometers east of Ballarat Bird World, so I was drawn to the poem ‘2.8 kilometers west of Ballarat Bird World’. This poem is a list of Chinese gravesites found in the segregated cemeteries of rural Victoria in which are scribed tantalisingly brief biographical sketches; a list that becomes more disturbing with erasure and fragmented memory as it grows. As we move from poem to place to poem, the breath of individual lives billows with a largeness at odds with the finite space they take up on the page.

Joss is full of writing of razor intelligence, yet this wordcraft enacts more than an intellectual exercise. The esteemed Palestinian American scholar, Edward Said, taught us that Orientalism is an ‘imaginative geography’ that asserts a contrived duality between east and west, master and servant. Joss shows us that Orientalism as it shapes the history of southeast Australia is a system of oppression that registers both in narratives and in bodies. We’re called to recognise that Orientalism manifests as racialised sickness and health; in the ‘migraines’ and ‘burning hands’ that are ‘shutting down our subjectivities’ (p. 4).

To sit with the history represented here – replete with the violence of binaries and hierarchies – is to want Orientalism to be over right now, and also to know, enragingly, that it isn’t – that imperialism is full of ‘incurable endings’, (p. 4), to echo Grace’s phrase. In a current global context of intensified settler colonial violence, and related issues of borders and belonging, Joss shows us the capacious power of poetry to reckon with the unfinished effects of racist stories, laws, spatial and epistemic segregations.

I wanted to take this moment to notice that Joss is released amidst the rise and rise of archival poetics. As someone who grapples with often unstated yet palpable hierarchies of authority between poetry and longform non-fiction history, it feels important to celebrate Joss as part of a growing body of distinct works, such as by Natalie Harkin, Elfie Shiosaki, Manisha Anjali and Hasib Hourani, which show – as the acclaimed Chinese Fish has ­– that poetry and history are one. More specifically than this, Grace observes how the scholarly culture of history can, at times, treat stories of ‘anti-Chinese agitation’ as tweetable curiosities without heeding the ongoing ramifications.

‘…in history symposia the… squalor of anti-chinese agitation is / retweeted in 140 characters / or less alongside women’s rights, / car insurance, and, most fervently, the lack of gluten-free options / in dining establishments.’

Many congratulations, Grace, on your transformative work.