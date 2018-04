Keri Glastonbury

Keri Glastonbury is a Senior Lecturer in Creative Writing at the University of Newcastle. Her poems have been widely published in magazines and collections. She has received grants from the Australia Council, including the BR Whiting Residency in Rome), and in 2009 she had an Asialink Literature Residency in India. Her previous book was Grit Salute (Papertiger, 2012).