Judith Beveridge awarded Lifetime Achievement in Literature by Creative Australia | Giramondo Publishing

Judith Beveridge has received a Lifetime Achievement in Literature award by Creative Australia. The announcement was made in November 2025.

Judith Beveridge is the author of eight collections of poetry. The most recent of these is Tintinnabulum, which was shortlisted for the 2025 Laurel Prize, an international award given to the best collection of environmental or nature poetry. Her previous book, Sun Music: New and Selected Poems, won the 2019 Prime Minister’s Prize for Poetry. Many of her books have won or been shortlisted for major prizes, and her poems are widely studied in schools and universities. She taught poetry at the University of Sydney from 2003-2018 and was poetry editor of Meanjin from 2005-2016. She is also a recipient of the Philip Hodgins Memorial Medal and the Christopher Brennan Award for lifetime achievement.

Commenting on the twelve recipients of the 2025 Creative Australia awards, CEO Adrian Collette said, ‘These artists are bold, visionary and deeply connected to community. Whether redefining their artform or amplifying voices too often unheard, their work reminds us of the transformative power of creativity in Australian life.’

