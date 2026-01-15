Giramondo to publish trilogy by acclaimed Danish writer Helle Helle | Giramondo Publishing

Giramondo is delighted to be publishing a trilogy of novels by the acclaimed Danish novelist Helle Helle, ‘one of Scandinavia’s finest authors’ (Dagbladet). they, the first book in the series, will be published in February 2026, followed by Hafni Says in August 2026 and Hey Hafni in February 2027. All three books will be translated into English by Martin Aitken, an acclaimed translator of Scandinavian literature. The titles will be publishing simultaneously by New Directions in the United States, and new literary press Akoya Publishing in the United Kingdom.

Over her three decades of writing, Helle’s works have been translated into 24 languages, and widely praised by critics worldwide. Her awards include the Danish Critics’ Prize, the Danish Academy’s Beatrice Prize and the P.O. Enquist Award, and she is a recipient of the Lifetime Award from the Danish Arts Foundation.

Giramondo is proud to share this remarkable trilogy with readers in Australia and New Zealand over the coming twelve months.

Praise for Helle Helle:

Helle has enchanting gifts as a storyteller…the words so light they nearly float off the page.

New York Times

One of my favorite Danish writers – she’s the master.

Olga Ravn, The Guardian

One of Scandinavia’s finest authors.

Dagbladet

Helle Helle’s minimalism isn’t boring; it crackles with mystery. It’s the everyday, and yet it’s insistently beautiful.

Weekendavisen

You laugh and laugh, cry and cry. Not bawling or sobbing, but quiet and intense. That’s what it’s like reading Helle Helle.

Politiken

Hafni’s story makes you both laugh and cry. Full of situational comedy and consummate humour keen to the quirks of language. Full of sorrow and anxiety, simultaneously conveyed and assuaged by Helle’s marvellous writing… I envy anyone who is about to read this novel.

Politiken 6/6 hearts

Helle Helle surpasses herself with Hafni’s shame and screw-ups…Like few writers, Helle Helle manages to reproduce herself in such a way that each new novel buds from the one(s) before it, not as a clone or a one-to-one copy, but as one of those small wonders that life (biological and literary) every once in a while bestows upon us. A kind of literary-evolutionary self-propagation, a self-refining process of cell division, the art of writing at its very best.

Berlingske 6/6 stars

Helle Helle distills the art of understatement.

Jyllands-Posten

Helle Helle is a star in her native Denmark… she’s worth the wait.

Anthony Cummins, Metro

Helle Helle is a beautiful stylist… deeply mysterious whilst staying entirely naturalistic – reminiscent of some of the less far out works of Marguerite Duras or Anna Kavan.

Mark Diston, Register