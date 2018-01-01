Fiona McGregor

Fiona McGregor has published five books, including Indelible Ink, which won the Age Book of the Year Award and was shortlisted for the Indie Book Awards, the Barbara Jefferis Award, and the Western Australian Premier’s Awards. Her other books include Strange Museums,a travel memoir of a performance art tour through Poland, the short story collection Suck My Toes, which won the Steele Rudd Award, and the underground classic chemical palace. She writes essays, articles and reviews for The Monthly, The Saturday Paper, Overland, RealTime, Runway and Running Dog. McGregor is known in Australia and overseas for an extensive repertoire of performance art with a focus on the body, duration and endurance, and is active as an organiser in Sydney’s alternative queer culture.