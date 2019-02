Chris Fleming

Chris Flemingis a highly regarded philosopher, translator, and cultural analyst. He is Associate Professor in Humanities at Western Sydney University and is the author or editor of eight books, including René Girard: Violence and Mimesis(Polity, 2004) and Modern Conspiracy: The Importance of Being Paranoid(co-authored with Emma A. Jane) (Bloomsbury, 2014). On Drugs is his first work of memoir.