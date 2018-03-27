Border Districts and No More Boats longlisted for the 2018 Miles Franklin

23 May 2018

Border Districts by Gerald Murnane and No More Boats by Felicity Castagna have been longlisted for the 2018 Miles Franklin Literary Award.

Gerald Murnane, author of 12 fiction works and a ‘neglected literary giant’ according to the Sydney Morning Herald, has made the list for the first time. Approaching his eightieth year and now ‘delivered of [his] books’, the New York Times proposed in March that he may be ‘the greatest living English-language writer most people have never heard of’. Border Districts has also been shortlisted for the ALS Gold Medal.

No More Boats is Felicity Castagna’s debut adult novel, which tells the unravelling of a man and a nation at the time of the Tampa crisis. ‘There is a part of me that almost feels embarrassed,’ Castagna told The Australian. ‘These are writers who have taught me how to write, who have been part of my apprenticeship. I’m just honoured…and deeply excited.’ No More Boats was shortlisted for the 2018 NSW Premier’s Literary Awards, and her previous novel The Incredible Here and Now won the 2015 Prime Minister’s Award for Young Adult Fiction.

The shortlisted finalists will be announced on 17 June.