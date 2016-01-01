Sean Rabin’s Wood Green has been shortlisted for The Readings Prize for New Australian Fiction

Wood Green by Sean Rabin has been shortlisted for the 2016 Readings Prize for New Australian Fiction. Now in its third year, the aim of the award is to recognise ‘exciting and exceptional new contributions to local literature’.

On Wood Green the judges commented: ‘Set in Tasmania, this is a charming, quirky and very clever debut novel, bursting with literary references and boasting a memorable cast of characters. A genuine pleasure to read.’

The winning author will be announced at midday on Tuesday 18 October, be featured in the November issue of the Readings Monthly, and will receive prize money of $4000.

To read more about the prize, visit the Readings website.