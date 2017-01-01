Sean Rabin’s Wood Green shortlisted for the 2017 Victorian Premier’s Literary Award

Giramondo author Sean Rabin has been shortlisted for the 2017 Victorian Premier’s Award for Fiction with his novel Wood Green set in a village on the slopes of Mt Wellington in Tasmania. Previously, the novel was shortlisted for The Readings Prize for New Australian Fiction. The novel is an exploration of the perils of literary ambition and the elusive prospect of artistic legacy.

Of this work, the judges said: Wood Green explores the relationship between art and life, and contains some illuminating passages about what it means to create art. Evoking the insularity of a small town life, it deals with its location and characters with warmth and humour. Suspense-fully plotted and cleverly narrated, Wood Green a book beyond categorisation – covering the domestic and the cosmopolitan, the pedestrian and the sublime, all with equal skill and authenticity.

