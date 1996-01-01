Martin Edmond’s Battarbee and Namatjira Shortlisted for National Biography Award

We’re excited that Battarbee and Namatjira by Martin Edmond has been shortlisted for the National Biography Award.

The Award was established in 1996 by Dr Geoffrey Cains and is administered and presented by the State Library of NSW.

The total prize value is $31,000 – $25,000 for the winner and $1,000 each for shortlisted authors – making it the richest national prize dedicated to Australian biographical writing and memoir.

The winner is announced each year in August.

