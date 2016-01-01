Lucy Dougan wins the 2016 WA Premier’s Poetry Award

The Guardians by Lucy Dougan has won the Western Australia Premier’s Award in the poetry category. The award ceremony took place at the State Library of Western Australia on 3 October.

Of the poetry collection, the judges said: ‘Seemingly simple, actually very dense poetry, Dougan’s elliptical work hints at a life that hovers just beyond our comprehension; in dreams, tales, the past, in the imagination of the poet. This other world surrounds even the most domestic of the poems. Often funny as well as serious, the work is at the same time mysterious and haunting.’

