Fiona Wright wins 2016 Queensland Literary Non-fiction Award

Fiona Wright has been awarded The University of Queensland Non-fiction Book Award for Small Acts of Disappearance: Essays on Hunger. Her collection of essays has also recently won the Kibble Literary Award and was shortlisted for the Stella Prize.

Of Small Acts of Disappearance, the judges said: ‘This is a brilliant albeit disturbing collection of essays by Fiona Wright about her long association with an illness experienced by many young people in our land of plenty. She refers to her eating disorder as hunger, and in so doing she re-frames this mysterious illness so that we as readers are better able to understand it. She unsparingly highlights the contradictions and deceptions inherent in the illness, and what she sees as the empowering and addictive effects of hunger. She references anorexic moments in books we’ve all read and probably missed, sobering indeed.’

