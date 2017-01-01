Brian Castro to appear at the 2017 International Literature Festival in Berlin

Brian Castro, author of Shanghai Dancing and The Garden Book, will attend this year’s International Literature Festival being held in Berlin. Castro has been selected to attend the festival as part of the Literatures of the World program, which features world-renowned authors as well as new discoveries from the fields of prose and poetry.

Castro will discuss his latest work, Blindness and Rage, a verse novel in which a fatally ill poet finds himself in a secret society in Paris. Written in thirty-four cantos, Blindness and Rage recalls Virgil and Dante in its descent into the underworld of writing, and Pushkin’s Eugene Onegin with its mixture of wonder and melancholy. The short lines bring out the rhythmic qualities of Castro’s prose, enhance his playfulness and love of puns, his use of allusion and metaphor. Always an innovator, in Blindness and Rage he again throws down a challenge to the limits of the novel form.

For more information visit the International Literature Festival website.